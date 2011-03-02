Wednesday Showers to Give Way to Sunnier Outlook for Santa Barbara

Thursday through Saturday should see mostly sunny conditions, but more rain possible Sunday

The showers that rolled into Santa Barbara County early Wednesday should taper off overnight and be gone by Thursday. As of Wednesday afternoon, no appreciable rainfall had been recorded on the South Coast.

The National Weather Service said Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high near 60 and east northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph shifting west. The chance of showers is 20 percent.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be sunny with highs in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

A chance of rain returns Sunday, the weather service said, and scattered showers are possible through Monday.

