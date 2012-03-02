Highway Work Planned for Next Week Near Los Alamos, Carpinteria

Highway 101 ramps at Santa Claus Lane and Carpinteria Avenue will be closed Monday

A pave and grind operation in various locations along a six-mile section of Highway 135 from north of Los Alamos to Harris Grade Road is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Wednesday through Friday.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control with a pilot car. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

In addition, the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Santa Claus Lane and the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Carpinteria Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. These ramp closures will allow Caltrans maintenance crews to repair asphalt at these two locations. There will not be two consecutive ramps closed during this project.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.