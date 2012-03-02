Santa Barbara Airbus to Donate $1 to CAC Youth Corps for Every New ‘Like’ on Facebook

Program provides young people with job training, skills education and leadership experience

Santa Barbara Airbus has offered to donate up to $500 to the Community Action Commission’s Santa Barbara County Youth Corps program.

For every “like” CAC receives on its Facebook page, Santa Barbara Airbus will donate $1 to the Youth Corps.

The CEO of Santa Barbara Airbus is Eric Onnen, former mayor of Goleta.

The Santa Barbara County Youth Corps program inspires young men and women to take ownership of their futures through positive life choices. The Youth Corps supports countywide youth ages 14 to 21 in developing personal accountability, self-respect and a quality work ethic through community service, work experience, education and life skills training.

Corps members have contributed more than 1,800 hours to community service projects and group training activities in the past year.

In addition to on-the-job training, job skills education and leadership experiences, the Youth Corps provides support for getting a high school diploma or G.E.D. and vocational certifications.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.