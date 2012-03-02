Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Awards Grants to 22 Student Artists

Program provides scholarship support for students to attend college and major in the arts

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is proud to support 22 local student artists with awards through its annual Art Scholarship Program.

The 2012 Art Scholarship Exhibition and Reception was held at the Ridley Tree Education Center on Jan. 19.

Pasty Hicks, director of education at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, presented a talk on “Making Connections through Art” and spoke to the quality and skill of the art in the exhibition. The Santa Barbara Museum of Art sponsors the annual event.

This year marks the 33rd year of the Scholarship Foundation’s Art Scholarship Program, providing local high school seniors with scholarship support, enabling them to attend college and major in the arts.

Scholarships are awarded based on the quality of student portfolios. The 2012 Art Competition was judged by artists Anthony Askew, Patti Jacquemain and Nancy Gifford.

Click here for the names and high schools of the student recipients.

— Rebecca Anderson is the director of development for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.