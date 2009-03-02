Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 3:03 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Garage Sale

There's no telling what you'll find on the corner of free and cheap — maybe even a husband. But let the buyer beware.

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | March 2, 2009 | 12:56 a.m.

She: My back hurts.

Z: Tell me about it. I think I sprained my butt.

She: From a garage sale?

Z: Oh. I thought we were talking about bowling.

She: I still can’t believe we had a huge garage sale last weekend and we still have a garage full of boxes.

Z: I still can’t believe we made 475 bucks and didn’t sell any one item for more than 15 cents. This neighborhood rocks.

She: It was our neighbor’s garage sale signs that did it. She did all the marketing for us.

Z: Hey, I made signs.

She: Sure you did. Two of them, out of old cardboard boxes and dried up Sharpie markers. What a marketing whiz!

Z: How can you doubt my marketing prowess? Don’t forget I was the one who finally sold our couch on craigslist by raising the price.

She: True. And I must admit garage sales are great for getting rid of items that we can’t give away for free.

Z: Is that why you practically gave everything away?

She: I sold some stuff.

Z: Like the two brand-new juicers we got for wedding gifts.

She: Hey, we never used them all those years they were in storage. Why start now?

Z: I still can’t believe you felt guilty enough about one guy beating the other guy to the juicer that you went inside and sold him the one out of our kitchen.

She: It’s important to honor the garage sale culture.

Z: You mean the one where the guys with pickup trucks show up a half-hour before the start time, and stroll so stealthily onto your property that you don’t realize what they’re doing until they hand you your newspaper?

She: Exactly. And then they proceed to help you unpack your stuff, and even if you tell them it’s free, they’ll say that’s too much and ask you to throw in a little something extra for their trouble.

Z: You realize you’re the only person in the known universe that strategy actually works on?

She: What can I say? I like the idea of recycling — and selling stuff. And having a clean garage. Would you like some free comic books with that comment? How about some baby clothes? We have lots of sizes. Some never even worn.

Z: That’s why I had to keep a close watch on you.

She: What do you mean? How about screenwriting books? We’ve got tons of those. And lots of nice crystal vases.

Z: I’m worried you’d sell me if someone made an offer.

She: Uhh ... you should maybe not read craigslist for a while ...

Z: I hope you’re asking for more than we got for the couch.

She: For SALE: One used, middle-aged male body, economy-sized, slightly worn in places, but swims masters, so it has good lung capacity. The engine takes a long time to get started in the morning, shuts down early at night, and requires frequent breaks, and lots of beer to make it purr. But it runs all right for the most part. Just don’t take it bowling; you’ll hear complaints for a week. Will make you a great deal. Place your bid today or leave a message if you have any questions.

Z: Yes, dear.

To make a bid on anything at their house, including Zak, e-mail [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 