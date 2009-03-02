Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:29 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Is Greece-Bound

Chamber members and other interested visitors are invited on a 10-day trip this fall.

By Lynda Lang | March 2, 2009 | 3:55 p.m.

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce members and the general public are invited to participate in the chamber’s Familiarization Trip to Greece this fall. The price for the Oct. 29-Nov. 7 visit is $2,799 per person based on double occupancy. Travelers who make their trip reservation deposit before March 20 will receive a $100 discount.

“This trip to Greece is an opportunity for travelers to learn about ancient as well as modern Greek culture and build bonds for the future,” said Maxine Kelley, the chamber’s office manager and the local trip coordinator.

The 10-day trip includes round-trip international airfare from to Athens, Greece, from Los Angeles International Airport on board regularly scheduled airlines; transfers to LAX from Carpinteria and between Athens airport, the hotel and the cruise ship; four nights at a first-class hotel in Athens; hotel luggage handling; a city tour of Athens; a full day tour of Mycenae (Argolis) and tours of the Parthenon and Acropolis; visits to Olympic Stadium and Royal Palace; 17 meals including all breakfasts, four lunches and five dinners, including a Greek festive dinner show; a four-night Greek Isle cruise sailing to Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini, Crete, Ephesus and Patmos; as well as a unique opportunity to meet with business leaders in Athens — all accompanied by English-speaking tour guides.

A free information and orientation meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at Rincon Beach Club, 3805 Santa Claus Lane. The tour operator from Chamber Discovery Tours will be present to answer questions. All those who have made reservations as well as any interested guests are encouraged to attend the presentation. RSVP by 3 p.m. Friday to 805.684.5479 x10.

Click here for more information or call 805.684.5479 x10.

Lynda Lang is CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

