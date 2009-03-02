Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Is Greece-Bound

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce members and the general public are invited to participate in the chamber’s Familiarization Trip to Greece this fall. The price for the Oct. 29-Nov. 7 visit is $2,799 per person based on double occupancy. Travelers who make their trip reservation deposit before March 20 will receive a $100 discount.
“This trip to Greece is an opportunity for travelers to learn about ancient as well as modern Greek culture and build bonds for the future,” said Maxine Kelley, the chamber’s office manager and the local trip coordinator.
A free information and orientation meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at Rincon Beach Club, 3805 Santa Claus Lane. The tour operator from Chamber Discovery Tours will be present to answer questions. All those who have made reservations as well as any interested guests are encouraged to attend the presentation. RSVP by 3 p.m. Friday to 805.684.5479 x10.
Lynda Lang is CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.