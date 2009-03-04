Dos Pueblos Track Team’s Sprint Stint Is All About the Timing

The Dos Pueblos High track and field team sprinted its way to getting its own electronic timing system Monday.

“These systems cost nearly $20,000 so this was a big challenge,” track coach Dave Kuderka said in an e-mail to Noozhawk.

Taking a cue from a “lap-a-thon” the team did two years ago to raise money to resurface the track, the Chargers held a “sprint-a-thon,” where the athletes tried to get a sponsor for every 100-meter (roughly the length of a football field) sprint they ran.

“We aimed for under 19 seconds for guys and under 24 seconds for girls,” Kuderka said. The total number of meters run will be submitted to the USATF News, he said, so that in addition to raising the funds, the Chargers might even set a national record.

Some of the boys, said Kuderka, such as Sam Sarmiento and Ryan Drew, ran 93 100-meter sprints. Some of the girls — like Sophie Pollack, Erin Campbell and Lauren Guthrie — ran 82, 81 and 77 100-meter sprints, respectively.

“Together, the team ran more than a half-million meters,” said Kuderka. “We’ll know by next week if we reached the fundraising goal. But for now, we do know for sure that every member of this DP track and field team is a true Charger!”

