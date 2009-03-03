Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 5:43 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 

Free Dishwalla Concert to Benefit Tea Fire Victims

Battle of the bands will be held March 15 at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 3, 2009 | 5:39 p.m.

Dishwalla will headline a free concert March 15 at Earl Warren Showgrounds to celebrate the continuing recovery of Tea Fire burn victims Carla and Lance Hoffman and provide an assist with their rehabilitation.

Joining Dishwalla in the concert are other Santa Barbara favorites, The Upbeat, Dominic Ball and Still Time. KRUZ radio is sponsoring the free concert, which will run from noon until 5 p.m.

A number of public safety agenices will be on hand in a show of support, among them the Santa Barbara Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Montecito Fire Department, Carpinteria/Summerland Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue, the Santa Barbara police and county sheriff’s departments, and the Santa Barbara Humane Society’s emergency response team.

Crews and equipment from the various agencies will be on hand at the showgrounds, offering demonstrations of emergency services and information, and giving concert-goers the opportunity to thank them for their efforts during the Tea Fire. Lance Hoffman’s grandfather was a Santa Barbara firefighter.

According to family members, the Hoffmans have been out of the hospital for more than a month and continue to improve. They are able to do most daily tasks independently; Lance is able to drive on his own. The burns the duo suffered are healing, and both are now wearing pressure garments on their hands and arms to provide the constant pressure to help flatten scar tissue and allow the skin grafts to heal. The two were burned when the wildfire engulfed them as they tried to escape their home in the Montecito foothills. Despite the severity of their injuries, they were able to drive several miles to the fire station at the intersection of Stanwood Drive and Mission Ridge Road.

Barbecue chicken and tri-tip will be available for purchase from Woody’s BBQ, with proceeds to benefit the Hoffmans’ recovery efforts, according to event organizers. The Santa Barbara City Firefighters Charity Fund is a 501C-3 nonprofit organization.

For those unable to attend, donations may be sent to the following: SBCFFA Charity Fund, P.O. Box 60636, Santa Barbara, 93160, attention Hoffman Fundraiser.

Write to [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 