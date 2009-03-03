Free Dishwalla Concert to Benefit Tea Fire Victims

Dishwalla will headline a free concert March 15 at Earl Warren Showgrounds to celebrate the continuing recovery of Tea Fire burn victims Carla and Lance Hoffman and provide an assist with their rehabilitation.

Joining Dishwalla in the concert are other Santa Barbara favorites, The Upbeat, Dominic Ball and Still Time. KRUZ radio is sponsoring the free concert, which will run from noon until 5 p.m.

Crews and equipment from the various agencies will be on hand at the showgrounds, offering demonstrations of emergency services and information, and giving concert-goers the opportunity to thank them for their efforts during the Tea Fire. Lance Hoffman’s grandfather was a Santa Barbara firefighter.

According to family members, the Hoffmans have been out of the hospital for more than a month and continue to improve. They are able to do most daily tasks independently; Lance is able to drive on his own. The burns the duo suffered are healing, and both are now wearing pressure garments on their hands and arms to provide the constant pressure to help flatten scar tissue and allow the skin grafts to heal. The two were burned when the wildfire engulfed them as they tried to escape their home in the Montecito foothills. Despite the severity of their injuries, they were able to drive several miles to the fire station at the intersection of Stanwood Drive and Mission Ridge Road.

Barbecue chicken and tri-tip will be available for purchase from Woody’s BBQ, with proceeds to benefit the Hoffmans’ recovery efforts, according to event organizers. The Santa Barbara City Firefighters Charity Fund is a 501C-3 nonprofit organization.

For those unable to attend, donations may be sent to the following: SBCFFA Charity Fund, P.O. Box 60636, Santa Barbara, 93160, attention Hoffman Fundraiser.

Write to [email protected]