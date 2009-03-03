Goleta Extends Public Comment for General Plan Amendment Draft SEIR

City emphasizes access to draft report is available in multiple locations.

The comment period for the Goleta General Plan Track 3 Amendments’ environmental document has been extended, and a second public hearing on the matter has been scheduled.

In response to public comment that the city had not given adequate notice on the first hearing, which happened last week, the city has decided to hold another public hearing on the amendments’ draft supplemental environmental impact report. The document is required under California Environmental Quality Act for the types of changes suggested by the Track 3 Amendments.

The second hearing is scheduled for March 16 and the public comment deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. April 6.

According to the city, there are several means to review the Draft SEIR:

» Online

» City Hall (in the reception area at the Permit & Design Center), 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B

» Goleta Branch Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

» Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., Suite 1

» UCSB Library

» Draft SEIR CDs can be purchased for $10 at City Hall

» Hard copies of the Draft SEIR can be purchased for $50 at City Hall

Those wishing to comment may forward written comments to the city, by the April 6 deadline, to the address listed above with the attention of Dan Nemechek, by fax at 805.685.2635, or by e-mail to [email protected]

