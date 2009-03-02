Ken Williams: Survival

Coming out from behind a dumpster — her home — she looks left and right, tense, making sure danger is not rapidly closing in on her. It’s early morning and the traffic is light. The menace she looks for is not one of violence, not yet; that comes later, when the sun falls. It is rather a danger that subconsciously gnaws at her; she has become the “other” to many, the cause of the economic downturn that has produced so much chaos and pain.
She knows the times are hard, better than most. After all, State Street is her home, a place she resides 24/7. She passes the empty storefronts and wonders why. It’s hard for her to use her rational mind to process the screaming headlines of the newspapers telling of massive layoffs, skyrocketing unemployment rates, falling housing prices, obscene golden parachutes and outlandish rewards to businessmen who have run their companies and banks into the ground. Instead, her mind is controlled by a sickness that produces delusional and hallucinatory thought processes. When her mind is free of the terror of her disease, she must figure out where to eat, how to avoid getting hurt and being arrested. This is what she is searching for on the streets this morning.
A frown darkens her face. She has heard rumors of the homeless being murdered. She didn’t know Ross Stiles but he was a brother of the streets, thus her family. Neither did she know Gregory Ghan but the same holds true for him. And then there are all the street beatings as of late. She tries to be careful at night when she crawls behind the dumpster that offers her shelter from the prying eyes of others. Her frown carves deeper trenches into her face, knowing it offers no help should the haters of the night come looking for her; the young men who pass her in the day uttering words of disgust and glances of contempt always followed by mocking and cruel snickers. What would they do to her should they find her alone at night? A shudder shakes her. It’s best not to think along these lines. Her mental illness offers up enough terror without adding reality on top of it.
She guesses that is the way of the world, knowing that she and others, especially those with her mental disability who look and act different than most, must take the blame. Does she wonder, does it scare her, what the penalty is for in that difference? Have Gregory and Ross already paid that price?
Survival is the name of the game for her. Nothing luxurious or glamorous. Nothing about treating her disability or securing her a future away from the cold and lonely streets. Survival until society decides it’s time for a change, offering her and others like her a helping hand and a welcome home. Till then, simply survive. She looks cautiously behind her. Did she hear her name being called? Did she hear the sound of running feet rapidly closing in on her? Will she survive until the promise of that better tomorrow?
— Ken Williams has been a social worker for the homeless for the last 30 years. He is the author of China White and Shattered Dreams, A Story of the Streets.