Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:31 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Ken Williams: Survival

In the here and now of the streets, there is no promise for a better tomorrow — nor even a guarantee that there will be one.

By Ken Williams | March 2, 2009 | 3:21 p.m.

Coming out from behind a dumpster — her home — she looks left and right, tense, making sure danger is not rapidly closing in on her. It’s early morning and the traffic is light. The menace she looks for is not one of violence, not yet; that comes later, when the sun falls. It is rather a danger that subconsciously gnaws at her; she has become the “other” to many, the cause of the economic downturn that has produced so much chaos and pain.

Article Image
Ken Williams and his dog, Sampson. (Williams family photo)

She knows the times are hard, better than most. After all, State Street is her home, a place she resides 24/7. She passes the empty storefronts and wonders why. It’s hard for her to use her rational mind to process the screaming headlines of the newspapers telling of massive layoffs, skyrocketing unemployment rates, falling housing prices, obscene golden parachutes and outlandish rewards to businessmen who have run their companies and banks into the ground. Instead, her mind is controlled by a sickness that produces delusional and hallucinatory thought processes. When her mind is free of the terror of her disease, she must figure out where to eat, how to avoid getting hurt and being arrested. This is what she is searching for on the streets this morning.

A frown darkens her face. She has heard rumors of the homeless being murdered. She didn’t know Ross Stiles but he was a brother of the streets, thus her family. Neither did she know Gregory Ghan but the same holds true for him. And then there are all the street beatings as of late. She tries to be careful at night when she crawls behind the dumpster that offers her shelter from the prying eyes of others. Her frown carves deeper trenches into her face, knowing it offers no help should the haters of the night come looking for her; the young men who pass her in the day uttering words of disgust and glances of contempt always followed by mocking and cruel snickers. What would they do to her should they find her alone at night? A shudder shakes her. It’s best not to think along these lines. Her mental illness offers up enough terror without adding reality on top of it.

Seeing no police, she begins her awkward gait, an offside stride hobbled by the pain of her crippled knees and hurting back. She needs to hit the trashcans on State Street before last night’s food is thrown away. Her lips pinch down as her heart aches from the conversations she has been hearing as of late; some blame her for the economic downturn devastating the city. The words cut deep for she would never hurt anyone intentionally — but still they blame her. They blame the homeless for driving the profits from the city. For the most part, she finds the beggars in Santa Barbara to be a gentle kind, much more polite than the ones she is used to in the big cities. But she knows a few are rough — she also knows many of them are not homeless. That is the way of prejudice, broadcasting the wicked deeds of some of the larger community onto the defenseless few.

She guesses that is the way of the world, knowing that she and others, especially those with her mental disability who look and act different than most, must take the blame. Does she wonder, does it scare her, what the penalty is for in that difference? Have Gregory and Ross already paid that price?

Survival is the name of the game for her. Nothing luxurious or glamorous. Nothing about treating her disability or securing her a future away from the cold and lonely streets. Survival until society decides it’s time for a change, offering her and others like her a helping hand and a welcome home. Till then, simply survive. She looks cautiously behind her. Did she hear her name being called? Did she hear the sound of running feet rapidly closing in on her? Will she survive until the promise of that better tomorrow?

— Ken Williams has been a social worker for the homeless for the last 30 years. He is the author of China White and Shattered Dreams, A Story of the Streets.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 