Northside Optimist Club Invites Students to Speak Up

Local competition is first step in Optimist International's Oratorical Contest, with a chance for scholarships as a reward.

By Michelle Profant | March 2, 2009 | 7:44 p.m.

The Northside Optimist Club of Santa Barbara has been conducting the local Optimist International Oratorical Contest for more than 20 years, and this years’ contest will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 18 at the Laguna Blanca School auditorium, 4125 La Paloma Drive.

The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ speeches based on content and presentation to determine the top winners. Winners will receive awards and the opportunity to advance to the zone level, the area level and finally the district level. College scholarships will be presented to one boy winner and one girl winner at the district level.

Students under the age of 16 as of Dec. 31, 2008, are eligible to participate.

“As they prepare for their future, many of our local students need experience expressing their thoughts and opinions to an audience,” Northside Optimist Club president Mark Weinsoff said. “The Oratorical Contest challenges them to do just that and also offers an opportunity for scholarships. In this way, our club hopes to bring out the best in each of them and help them achieve their goals for the future.”

This year’s topic is, “For Me, Optimism is ...”

Everyone is invited to be part of the audience and to see how magnificent these kids really are! For more information about the contest, or other Optimist activities, contact Weinsoff at 805.252.4502.

Michelle Profant represents the Northside Optimist Club of Santa Barbara.

