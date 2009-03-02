PathPoint Names Jean Smith to Board

Walpole founding partner first came to know PathPoint as an accountant 30 years ago.

Jean Smith, a founding partner at Walpole & Co. LLP, has joined the board of nonprofit PathPoint, which provides comprehensive training and support services to enable people with disabilities or disadvantages to live and work as valued members of their communities.

The 45-year-old organization offers independent living, day and employment services for more than 2,300 clients in Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Kern and Los Angeles counties.

Smith, a CPA and tax consultant, is also a board member of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and serves as its treasurer. She is a two-term president of the American Society of Women Accountants; a founding board member at New Directions; and a former member of the finance committee at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.

“PathPoint directly makes a difference in so many lives in a powerful way, beyond description,” said Smith, who began her association with PathPoint more than 30 years ago as an accountant. “It is so fulfilling to be a part of making it happen.

“I have watched the incredible journey from 1972 up until now, seeing multiple programs being reached and amazing work being done. This is a wonderful opportunity for me to be a part of PathPoint’s mission in a different role.”

In her spare time, Smith enjoys spending quality time with her five grandchildren, scuba diving and hiking.

Margaret Rose is PathPoint’s vice president and development director.