Erin Go Bald: Lose Locks to Save Lives on St. Baldrick’s Day

Childhood cancer research is the beneficiary but the shear joy of it all will benefit you, too.

Bald is beautiful, goes the saying. But intentionally going bald can be an act of beauty and grace. Do it as part of St. Baldrick’s Day festivities and you’ll have a lot of fun while you’re at it. The best part is you’ll benefit childhood cancer research as you brave the shave.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21, the nonprofit St. Baldrick’s Foundation will hold its annual fundraising event at the Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura.

Angel Golis, one of the organizers, said residents from throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties will show up to have their heads shorn in honor of children with cancer — all while requesting donations of support from family, friends and employers. On hand to tell their stories will be children with cancer, who often lose their hair during chemotherapy, as well as families dealing with the disease. Locks of Love will be on site for those who wish to donate locks of their hair that is at least 10 inches long. A silent auction will be held, too, and Irish bands and dancers will perform, in tribute to St. Baldrick’s Day’s origins: a casual conversation between three Irish-American friends who decided to turn their St. Patrick’s Day party into a benefit by shaving their heads.

Since its founding in 2000, the volunteer-driven fundraising program has raised more than $50 million for childhood cancer research — and shaved more than 72,000 heads in the process.

In appealing for participants, Golis noted that St. Baldrick’s Day volunteers have a choice, but children with cancer don’t. Click here for more information or call Golis at 805.320.9280.

