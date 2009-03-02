St. Mike’s Church Plays Host for Campus Connection

The Rev. Nicole Janelle, back row on the left, vicar of St. Michael & All Angels Epsicopal Church with her weekend guests. (St. Mike’s Church photo)
St. Michael’s Episcopal Campus Ministry at UCSB hosted the Second Annual Campus Connection last weekend. The program’s goal is to help prepare Episcopal youth for college by creating a community of support within the student’s church, as well as to link students to other Episcopal youth.
High school students participating in St. Michael’s Episcopal Campus Ministry weekend got some hands-on experience with marine life while they were here. (Rev. Nicole Janelle photo)
About 30 Episcopal high school students from Los Angeles parishes learned about education opportunities and challenges during the overnight immersion experience in university life hosted by St. Mike’s, 6586 Picasso Road. The students arrived Friday afternoon from CSU Channel Islands, where they had participated in similar activities.
While at UCSB the youth met with university students, saw dorm rooms, participated in athletic activities and spent time in the natural beauty offered by the campus.
Click here for more information about St. Mike’s Church and its Episcopal Campus Ministry.
