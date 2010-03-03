Boys’ Tennis: DP Starts Strong but Falls in Season Opener

The Chargers give it their all in three rounds against Calabasas

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team opened the season with an impressive battle against the deep team from Calabasas.

Although many of the players had weekend commitments such as Mock Trial (Dos Pueblos is heading to the state championships), Jazz Band, robotics and tennis tournaments, the Chargers gave everything they had during three intense rounds in the 7-11 loss.

Having only five “good” courts, the match lasted more than three hours, and some sets finished with barely enough light. We hope that the “bad” court soon will be repaired.

In addition, the Chargers were without their No. 2 singles player, Christian Edstrom, sidelined by the flu, and Eric Katz, part of the No. 1 doubles team and part of the soccer team, who plays its semifinals on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos took four sets in singles, thanks to Austin Cano, and to Sasha Gryaznov, who swept — and was recovering from a bad cold.

Cano’s set vs. Adam Shapiro (aka the “Backboard”) went the distance in a close tiebreaker. Unfortunately in that match, Cano slipped and injured his foot.

In doubles action, DP’s newly formed teams fought for every point, and snagged three sets thanks to pairs Andy Silverstein/Robert Laskin and Peter Shao/Malcolm Sutton.

On the flip side, the Chargers bettered their score from last year.

Way to go, Chargers! On Wednesday, Dos Pueblos hosts Cate.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Austin Cano 1-1

Richard Cheng 0-2

Sasha Gryaznov 3-0

Stephen Long 0-1

Yohan Chappaz 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Peter Shao/Eric Zmolek 0-2

Malcolm Sutton/Peter Shao 1-0

Andy Silverstein/Robert Laskin 2-1

Sean Simpson/Kyle Davis 0-3

Calabasas Singles

William Sokurski 1-2

Brett Buford 2-1

Adam Shapiro 2-1

Calabasas Doubles

Nathan Schoen/Nick Latman 2-1

Brett Ploussard/Max Swerdlick 2-1

Michael Weatz/Trenton Gluck 1-0

Jason Schumacher/Michael Weatz 1-0

Bryan Ratajczak/Miles Keijer 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.