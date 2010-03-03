Indulge Your Palate at Ojai Valley Inn & Spa

Ojai Valley Inn & Spa executive chef Jamie West will team up with celebrated winemaker Adam Tolmach of Ojai Vineyard for a Vintner’s Dinner at the resort’s newly reopened Maravilla Restaurant, starting at 6 p.m. March 16.
Dinner is $85 and includes all accompanying wines. Complimentary parking included.
Extend your visit with an overnight stay, starting at $250.
Ojai Valley Inn & Spa is located just 35 minutes south of Santa Barbara, at 905 Country Club Road in Ojai.
For more information or to make a reservation, click here or call 888.697.8780.