Local Gymnasts Bring Home 3 First-Place Medals

Kiah Wienecke and Janine Wilson of Spirals Gymnastics compete in a meet at Cal State Fullerton

Two members of the Level 7 girls’ team from the Spirals Gymnastics Foundation traveled to Cal State Fullerton on Sunday to compete at the “Return of the Titans” hosted by SCATS Gymnastics and took home three first-place medals.

Kiah Wienecke, Level 7, age group 7-11, won first place on beam with a score of 9.525; first place on bars with a score of 9.450; fourth place on vault with a score of 9.0; and scored 8.80 on floor.

She came home with the First Place All-Around medal with a total score of 36.775.

Janine Wilson, Level 7, age group 15-plus, placed second on beam with 9.40, fourth place on floor with 9.0 and sixth place on vault with 9.075.

Wienecke and Wilson are coached by Gabriela Grosz, director and head coach of the Spirals Gymnastics Foundation.

Congratulations to all three for a successful meet!

— Roy Wienecke is president of the Spirals Gymnastics Foundation’s board of directors.