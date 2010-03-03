Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 12:29 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Looking Good Santa Barbara Accepting Award Nominees

Spirit of Service Awards recognize residents who promote a cleaner, greener city

By Celeste Carlisle | March 3, 2010 | 5:36 p.m.

Looking Good Santa Barbara is seeking nominees for the sixth annual Spirit of Service Awards.

The SOS awards program is designed to honor members of the community who go above and beyond to promote a clean and green Santa Barbara.

There are several award categories that recognize efforts to reduce, reuse, recycle, compost and clean-up litter and graffiti. The winners will be honored at an awards luncheon on May 6, with Mayor Helene Schneider presenting the awards.

The deadline for nominations is March 12. Nominations are accepted in the following categories:

» Recycler of the Year: business, neighbor and youth

» Clean Communities: business, neighbor and youth

» Composter of the Year: business and youth

More information on each award category is provided on the official nomination form, which can be downloaded or submitted online at www.LookingGoodSB.com. Nomination forms are also available upon request from Looking Good Santa Barbara.

For more information, contact Lorraine Cruz Carpenter at 805.448.0886 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Looking Good Santa Barbara is a city of Santa Barbara, Environmental Services program.

— Celeste Carlisle is an outreach coordinator for the Environmental Services Division of the city of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 