Looking Good Santa Barbara Accepting Award Nominees

Looking Good Santa Barbara is seeking nominees for the sixth annual Spirit of Service Awards.

The SOS awards program is designed to honor members of the community who go above and beyond to promote a clean and green Santa Barbara.

There are several award categories that recognize efforts to reduce, reuse, recycle, compost and clean-up litter and graffiti. The winners will be honored at an awards luncheon on May 6, with Mayor Helene Schneider presenting the awards.

The deadline for nominations is March 12. Nominations are accepted in the following categories:

» Recycler of the Year: business, neighbor and youth

» Clean Communities: business, neighbor and youth

» Composter of the Year: business and youth

More information on each award category is provided on the official nomination form, which can be downloaded or submitted online at www.LookingGoodSB.com. Nomination forms are also available upon request from Looking Good Santa Barbara.

For more information, contact Lorraine Cruz Carpenter at 805.448.0886 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Looking Good Santa Barbara is a city of Santa Barbara, Environmental Services program.

— Celeste Carlisle is an outreach coordinator for the Environmental Services Division of the city of Santa Barbara.