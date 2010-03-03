Marijuana-Laced Cookie Sends Student to Hospital

A male student at Santa Ynez High School is accused of bringing the cookies to campus

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Santa Ynez High School student for providing marijuana-laced cookies to a classmate who ended up in the hospital.

Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Department responded to the school for a report of a student who needed medical attention after ingesting marijuana.

The student was taken to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, evaluated and released.

Rodrigo Guzman, 18, is accused of bringing marijuana-laced cookies to school and sharing them with the victim and another student during class. All three are believed to have eaten the cookies. The other student did not report getting ill.

Guzman was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Lompoc Jail for furnishing marijuana to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bail was set at $20,000.

All three students have been suspended from school.

It is unknown whether the cookies were homemade or came from a marijuana dispensary.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.