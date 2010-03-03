Missy DeYoung New Chairwoman of Californians for Population Stabilization

Marilyn Brant Chandler “Missy” DeYoung, has been elected board chairwoman of Californians for Population Stabilization, or CAPS, after previously serving as development chairwoman.
DeYoung was a 23-year board member of the Population Crisis Committee, now called Population Action International, and served on the board of Population Communications International for seven years. She was a key supporter of the entertainment education program that used soap operas and other entertainment to motivate changes in reproductive practices. She founded and chaired the nonprofit Population Education Committee, which concentrated on reducing teenage pregnancies in the United States.
She has also served on the President’s Commission on Population Growth and the American Future (1970-72), the White House Fellowship Commission, Southern California Association of Governments Regional Advisory Council, National Council of the Salk Institute, Otis Art Institute, Junior League of Pasadena, LACMA Docent Council, Los Angeles World Affairs Council, Center Theatre Group of the Los Angeles Music Center, the U.N. Population Fund and the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.
— Gretchen Pfaff is communications and legislation director of Californians for Population Stabilization.