Santa Barbara Navy League Sets Monthly Mixers

Join the fun on the last Tuesday of each month

Join the Santa Barbara Navy League from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month to meet old friends, make new friends — and learn about plans to serve and support service members and their families.

The monthly mixers will be held at Endless Summer Bar Cafe, 113 Harbor Way in Santa Barbara.

Mixers for the year are scheduled for March 30, April 27, May 25, June 29, July 27, Aug. 31, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26.

For more information, click here, call 805.879.1598 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Sister Christine Bowman is an office administrator for the Santa Barbara Navy League.