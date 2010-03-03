The Granada Invites Community to Anniversary Celebration

Just two years ago this Thursday, the theater reopened after a major restoration project

The Granada opened its doors to welcome first the very people who poured hours of energy and sweat into the completion of the monumental restoration project. The “Hard Hat” event — honoring construction workers, architects, project leaders and the like — culminated with a party on stage that christened the old “new” theater and literally set the stage for the next 100 years.

Two years later — from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday — The Granada, at 1214 State St., will reignite the celebration on stage, throwing its own birthday party and inviting the community to take part.

Tickets are just $20, which includes two free beverages and hors d’oeuvres catered by the new Marquee Martini Lounge, which recently opened in front of the theater on State Street; surprise entertainment; and music by DJ Pat Swayzak.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 805.899.2222, and they may be available at the door, space permitting.

The event is sponsored by The Marquee, Bellavista Designs and Classic Party Rentals.

In addition, coinciding with downtown’s free 1st Thursday event that night, The Granada will open its McCune Founders Room to the public for an exhibit of the works of renowned photographer Santi Visalli. Visalli’s “Icons of the Performing Arts,” which features portraits and intimate photographs of some of the entertainment industry’s most legendary icons, will be on display through April.

“For four decades my lenses focused on the famous and infamous — from industrialists to criminals, artists to scientists, writers to economists, movie and opera stars to top directors, first ladies to bag ladies,” Visalli said. “All posed and revealed their best.”

For more information or to purchase tickets to The Granada’s Second Anniversary Party, call 805.899.2222.

— Vincent Coronado is the marketing director for The Granada.