10 Local High School Students Receive National Merit Honors
The students represent San Marcos, Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos
By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara School District | March 3, 2011 | 8:10 p.m.
It’s the time of year when National Merit Finalists and Scholars are announced.
The following students have been identified by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation:
San Marcos High School
Isabel Fendley
Santa Barbara High School
Matt Madden, Finalist and Scholar
Dos Pueblos High School
Jeffrey Campbell
Richard Cheng
Addison Clarke
Noah Connally
Ilan Goodman
Patrick Holmes
Corinne Ruth
Q Si Tran
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.
