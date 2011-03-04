Bishop Diego’s Nic Mon Qualifies for Prestigious Math Exam

The junior ranks among the top 5 percent of 110,000 contestants in the U.S. and abroad

Bishop Garcia Diego High School junior Nic Mon scored a 94.5 on the American Mathematics Competition (11th- and 12th-grade division), placing him among the top 5 percent of the roughly 110,000 contestants in the United States and abroad.

Mon’s performance qualifies him to sit for the American Invitational Mathematics Examination on March 17, the results of which are used to select about 300 students to participate in the USA Mathematical Olympiad.

Michael Fay, the moderator of Bishop’s Mu Alpha Theta (math honors society) chapter, said “participating in mathematics contests creates a stimulating environment. Following the contests, students discuss their problem-solving approaches. These discussions resemble the collaborative problem-solving found in the best high-tech firms.”

Mon is a STEM Academy student at Bishop Diego, as well as a three-sport athlete.

Bishop Diego is an independent, Catholic high school that welcomes students of all faiths.

— Ashley Snider is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.