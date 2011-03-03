Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 11:34 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Cox Launches Latest Online Offerings from HBO, HBO GO and MAX GO

Customers who subscribe to HBO and Cinemax now have virtual access to more than 1,800 titles

By Sarah Clark for Cox Communications | March 3, 2011 | 7:12 p.m.

Cox Communications announced Thursday that it has launched HBO’s new online video destinations — HBO GO and MAX GO — with full access available to its customers who subscribe to HBO and/or Cinemax.

“This is just the latest in new viewing options that we are delivering to our valued customers,” said David Pugliese, senior vice president of product marketing for Cox. “Now Cox Advanced TV subscribers with HBO and Cinemax have even more ways to watch their favorites — when they normally air, On DEMAND and now online! Customers don’t have to worry about missing their HBO or Cinemax shows and movies — they can take the full experience with them anywhere.”

With HBO GO, Cox Advanced TV customers who subscribe to HBO have free, unlimited access to more than 1,400 titles online, including virtually all of HBO’s programming inventory, any time and from any U.S. location with a broadband connection. HBO’s sister service MAX GO adds more than 450 titles of Cinemax programming online, allowing Cox customers who subscribe to Cinemax to instantly watch movies from their computer.

To view online, HBO and Cinemax subscribers can go to HBOGO.com and MAXGO.com, or simply go to cox.com/tv. Once there, subscribers sign in with their Cox user ID and password, make their selections and view.

HBO GO and MAX GO offer Cox TV customers new titles immediately after premiering on HBO and Cinemax. HBO GO and MAX GO also give subscribers the ability to create a Watchlist that keeps track of bookmarked content for later viewing, extra content including interviews, recaps and behind-the-scenes pieces; and customizable views showing titles in slide show, grid or list format. MAX GO also includes “Browse by Tags,” a feature allowing users to find titles via keywords.

HBO GO and MAX GO complement HBO On Demand and Cinemax On Demand with even more viewing choices. HBO GO offers HBO’s acclaimed original series, HBO Films, HBO Miniseries, documentaries, HBO Sports and blockbuster movies. MAX GO allows TV customers to instantly watch the biggest Hollywood blockbusters, indies, cult favorites and MAX After Dark series. On both services, most programming is available in high-definition.

— Sarah Clark is a public affairs manager for Cox Communications.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 