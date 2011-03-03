Cox Launches Latest Online Offerings from HBO, HBO GO and MAX GO

Customers who subscribe to HBO and Cinemax now have virtual access to more than 1,800 titles

Cox Communications announced Thursday that it has launched HBO’s new online video destinations — HBO GO and MAX GO — with full access available to its customers who subscribe to HBO and/or Cinemax.

“This is just the latest in new viewing options that we are delivering to our valued customers,” said David Pugliese, senior vice president of product marketing for Cox. “Now Cox Advanced TV subscribers with HBO and Cinemax have even more ways to watch their favorites — when they normally air, On DEMAND and now online! Customers don’t have to worry about missing their HBO or Cinemax shows and movies — they can take the full experience with them anywhere.”

With HBO GO, Cox Advanced TV customers who subscribe to HBO have free, unlimited access to more than 1,400 titles online, including virtually all of HBO’s programming inventory, any time and from any U.S. location with a broadband connection. HBO’s sister service MAX GO adds more than 450 titles of Cinemax programming online, allowing Cox customers who subscribe to Cinemax to instantly watch movies from their computer.

To view online, HBO and Cinemax subscribers can go to HBOGO.com and MAXGO.com, or simply go to cox.com/tv. Once there, subscribers sign in with their Cox user ID and password, make their selections and view.

HBO GO and MAX GO offer Cox TV customers new titles immediately after premiering on HBO and Cinemax. HBO GO and MAX GO also give subscribers the ability to create a Watchlist that keeps track of bookmarked content for later viewing, extra content including interviews, recaps and behind-the-scenes pieces; and customizable views showing titles in slide show, grid or list format. MAX GO also includes “Browse by Tags,” a feature allowing users to find titles via keywords.

HBO GO and MAX GO complement HBO On Demand and Cinemax On Demand with even more viewing choices. HBO GO offers HBO’s acclaimed original series, HBO Films, HBO Miniseries, documentaries, HBO Sports and blockbuster movies. MAX GO allows TV customers to instantly watch the biggest Hollywood blockbusters, indies, cult favorites and MAX After Dark series. On both services, most programming is available in high-definition.

— Sarah Clark is a public affairs manager for Cox Communications.