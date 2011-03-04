Goleta Council Appoints Meg West to Planning Commission

The Goleta City Council has approved the appointment of Meg West to the Goleta Planning Commission.

West, a landscape architect with Acadia Studios, will serve a four-year term as part of the five-member advisory body.

The commission is responsible for implementing the General Plan and administering zoning ordinances and subdivision regulations, as well as promoting public interest in the planning process.

The Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive. Meetings are televised live on Channel 19 and replayed at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Sundays. Click here to view meetings online.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.