Goleta Valley South Little League Invites Public to Opening Day

Goleta Valley South Little League will get into full swing beginning Saturday, March 12, and the public is welcome.

Opening day ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. behind the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara, with a barbecue beginning at noon.

There will also be a bake sale, and GVSLL merchandise will be available for purchase. The annual silent auction will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Help support the local Little League and see the new in-fields on the minor and major fields.

— Kristin Quezada is the Goleta Valley South Little League’s special events coordinator.