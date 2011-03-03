Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 11:37 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall Stages ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

A cast of 11 students will perform the musical on March 10 and March 12

By Elaine Rottman for Providence Hall | March 3, 2011 | 5:52 p.m.

A cast of 11 Providence Hall students will present the fully staged musical You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

The cast is led by seniors TJ Jan (Charlie Brown) and Chloe Eaton (Lucy), both of whom have had major roles in Providence Hall theatrical productions for the past four years.

Providence Hall teacher Rebecca Leftwich Hodson is the show’s musical director. Miller James, founder of the Santa Barbara Children’s Theater, joins the production as stage director.

Performances take place in the Notre Dame School Auditorium at 33 E. Micheltorena St. in Santa Barbara. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, and may be purchased at the door. The show is suitable for audiences of all ages.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

