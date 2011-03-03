ParentClick.com, La Cumbre Plaza Team Up to Host Saturday’s Kids Expo

The event will feature more than 100 exhibitors, activities, music and more

La Cumbre Plaza and ParentClick.com are gearing up for the second annual Kids Expo on Saturday, an event that will host more than 100 businesses and nonprofits, and activities for kids of all ages.

In addition to kids, Saturday’s expo event also reaches out to parents, and will provide them with information on camps, classes, health, sports, education and more.

Kids will also have their pick of dozens of free activities, including face painting and arts and crafts stations. The Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Van also will be among the festivities.

Performances from local bands as well as last year’s Santa Barbara Teen Idol winner will provide tunes for expo attendees. A safety zone and fingerprint station also will be available.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5 throughout La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.

ParentClick.com, formerly SBParent.com, is a Web site that boasts 1 million hits a month and functions as a centralized resource for parents. More than 25 communities have local versions of the site, and a recent overhaul of the Web site was launched earlier this year to better connect users with information.

