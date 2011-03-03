Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Names Co-Chairs of Mother’s Day Luncheon

Janet Lew and Pamela Geremia will organize the 10th annual event, set for May 6 at the Coral Casino

Janet Lew and Pamela Geremia have been named co-chairs of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s 10th annual Mother’s Day Luncheon, “Honoring and Remembering Our Mothers,” announced Tamara Skov, executive director of the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Foundation.

The Mother’s Day Luncheon will begin with a silent auction at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 6 at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club, 1260 Channel Drive in Montecito. At this year’s luncheon, Chris Toomey will remember his mother, Constance Toomey Smith, and Maryan Schall will be celebrated as the event’s Honored Mother.

As co-chair, Lew brings years of Mother’s Day Luncheon Committee experience. A native Californian, she sold real estate for nearly a decade after carving out a career in the food service industry, in which she worked for more than 15 years.

Lew moved to Santa Barbara in 1999 and has been a longtime supporter of VNHC, serving on several committees and volunteering for the organization on a regular basis. She has two daughters and is married to Steve Lew, who has served as chairman of VNHC’s Board of Directors for the past three years.

Geremia is one of the founders of the Mother’s Day Luncheon event and served as its first co-chair in 2002. She was a VNHC board member for 13 years and also served on the board of the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse for 12 years.

Geremia has been a resident of Santa Barbara for 50 years and recently retired after working more than 40 years in the title, escrow and banking business. During her professional career, she served on a variety of local committees and devoted many hours to community service. She has two adult daughters, Natalie and Tiffany, and 10 grandchildren.



Nonprofit since 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care provides high-quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves all of Santa Barbara County, including the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys.

For more information, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Greg Rogers represents Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.