Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Plans Fall Business Trip to Cuba

Free informational meeting scheduled for March 22 at Holiday Inn Express in Carpinteria

By Pat Kistler for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | March 3, 2012 | 9:38 p.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced a business exchange trip to Cuba in the fall. The journey, scheduled for Oct. 23-31, will feature delightful people, unique history and beautiful landscapes, for the privileged few to legally travel with the Carpinteria Valley chamber.

The nine-day, double occupancy trip includes round trip air via LAX, eight nights in first-class hotels, daily tours (including admissions), baggage handling and airport transfers, 21 delicious meals, professional drivers in modern coaches, a Cuba entry visa (Tourist Card), Cuban medical insurance and so much more.

A free informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. March 22 at the Holiday Inn Express, 5606 Carpinteria Ave. If you plan to attend the meeting, you must RSVP to [email protected]

Click here for more information on additional program highlights, including the business and cultural connections. You may also call the Carpinteria Valley chamber at 805.684.5479 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.

— Pat Kistler is government relations director at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
