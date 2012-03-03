Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Plans Fall Business Trip to Cuba

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced a business exchange trip to Cuba in the fall. The journey, scheduled for Oct. 23-31, will feature delightful people, unique history and beautiful landscapes, for the privileged few to legally travel with the Carpinteria Valley chamber.

The nine-day, double occupancy trip includes round trip air via LAX, eight nights in first-class hotels, daily tours (including admissions), baggage handling and airport transfers, 21 delicious meals, professional drivers in modern coaches, a Cuba entry visa (Tourist Card), Cuban medical insurance and so much more.

A free informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. March 22 at the Holiday Inn Express, 5606 Carpinteria Ave. If you plan to attend the meeting, you must RSVP to [email protected]

Click here for more information on additional program highlights, including the business and cultural connections. You may also call the Carpinteria Valley chamber at 805.684.5479 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.

— Pat Kistler is government relations director at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.