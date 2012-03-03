Lycoming College Tour Choir to Perform at First United Methodist Church

The Lycoming College Tour Choir will perform at First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. Monday, March 12.

Lycoming College is located in Williamsport, Pa. The choir, conducted by Dr. Fred Thayer, has been widely acclaimed as one of the finest college musical groups in the East. Since its inception in 1947 by Walter McIver, the choir has presented concerts in every state east of the Mississippi River, California, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe and Argentina. The choir had a 10-day tour in Argentina in May 2010. Foreign tours occur approximately every three years.

The Lycoming College Tour Choir is selected each year by competitive audition from the 115-voice College Choir, which is comprised of students from all academic fields. Approximately 40 students are chosen annually to perform in two weekend tours and a 10-day spring break tour. The 10-day Spring 2012 tour will begin in Ivyland, Pa., followed by California concerts in Westwood, Torrance, Santa Barbara, Camarillo, Encinitas and two concerts in San Diego.

In its seven decades of music, the Lycoming College Tour Choir has performed hundreds of concerts, including appearances at the Washington National Cathedral, the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, the Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove, Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Florida, and New York City’s Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine and St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The ensemble has sung with the Gregg Smith Singers, The Chieftains and Barry Manilow. The choir has been featured twice in the Holiday Celebrations at the White House. The choir recently released its ninth CD, My Spirit Sings.

The choir’s repertoire includes religious and secular music, ranging from contemporary to traditional, and the choir performs for all musical tastes, from listener to critic.

The public is invited to hear this free concert at 7 p.m. March 12 at First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara on the corner of Garden and Anapamu streets. Parking is available off Garden Street, behind the church.

Click here for more information, or call 805.963.3579.

— Suzanne McAdams represents First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara.