Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:56 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Lycoming College Tour Choir to Perform at First United Methodist Church

Free concert March 12 will include religious and secular music

By Suzanne McAdams for First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara | March 3, 2012 | 9:51 p.m.

The Lycoming College Tour Choir will perform at First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. Monday, March 12.

Lycoming College is located in Williamsport, Pa. The choir, conducted by Dr. Fred Thayer, has been widely acclaimed as one of the finest college musical groups in the East. Since its inception in 1947 by Walter McIver, the choir has presented concerts in every state east of the Mississippi River, California, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe and Argentina. The choir had a 10-day tour in Argentina in May 2010. Foreign tours occur approximately every three years.

The Lycoming College Tour Choir is selected each year by competitive audition from the 115-voice College Choir, which is comprised of students from all academic fields. Approximately 40 students are chosen annually to perform in two weekend tours and a 10-day spring break tour. The 10-day Spring 2012 tour will begin in Ivyland, Pa., followed by California concerts in Westwood, Torrance, Santa Barbara, Camarillo, Encinitas and two concerts in San Diego.

In its seven decades of music, the Lycoming College Tour Choir has performed hundreds of concerts, including appearances at the Washington National Cathedral, the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, the Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove, Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Florida, and New York City’s Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine and St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The ensemble has sung with the Gregg Smith Singers, The Chieftains and Barry Manilow. The choir has been featured twice in the Holiday Celebrations at the White House. The choir recently released its ninth CD, My Spirit Sings.

The choir’s repertoire includes religious and secular music, ranging from contemporary to traditional, and the choir performs for all musical tastes, from listener to critic.

The public is invited to hear this free concert at 7 p.m. March 12 at First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara on the corner of Garden and Anapamu streets. Parking is available off Garden Street, behind the church.

Click here for more information, or call 805.963.3579.

— Suzanne McAdams represents First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 