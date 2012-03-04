Santa Barbara Keeps the Heat for One More Day

Sunday temperatures in the upper 70s to give way to cloudy and cooler work week

Sunday will see a repeat of Saturday’s summer-like weather, but a cooling trend is on its way to Santa Barbara County.

The National Weather Service said Sunday’s daytime temperatures should climb into the upper 70s on the South Coast, with clear skies and calm winds.

Beginning on Monday, however, the weekend high-pressure system that has warmed the Central Coast is expected to give way to a cooling trend. While Monday’s high temperatures are forecast in the upper 60s, an increasing cloud cover will push daytime temperatures down to the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s are expected early in the week. Weather officials said wind gusts as high as 15 mph are possible Monday night.

