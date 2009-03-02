Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 

2009 Lemon Festival Artwork Contest Launched

By Valerie Kushnerov | March 2, 2009 | 2:07 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and the California Lemon Festival in Goleta Committee is pleased to announce its contest to design the artwork that will be featured on the 2009 Lemon Festival t-shirts, posters, Web site and other materials.

“In the past we’ve received some great artwork from local artisans and this year we decided to open it up as a contest for our art community,” said Kristen Amyx, president & CEO. “We look forward to the creative uses of a lemon that will attract visitors to our festival.”

The 2009 California Lemon Festival in Goleta will be held on Oct.17-18 at Girsh Park. Artwork specifications can be downloaded at www.GoletaValleyChamber.com. The submission deadline is March 31 at 5 p.m. 

The contest winner will receive recognition at the Lemon Launch — our annual kickoff event for the Lemon Festival, at the Lemon Festival and in all Lemon Festival press releases. The winner will also receive a festival t-shirt and poster, a free lemon pie, 50 activity tickets and a ¼ page color ad in the 2010 Goleta Magazine. Entries will be judged by a committee of Lemon Festival volunteers and Chamber staff.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is a business-oriented membership organization founded in 1947. The Chamber is dedicated to representing local business to government, strengthening the local economy, promoting our community, providing business resources and networking, representing business to government and political advocacy. 

Valerie Kushnerov is operations director of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

