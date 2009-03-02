Mental Health Association Announces New Board President

Prenatt holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Pepperdine University , where he attended on a basketball scholarship. He and his wife Maria Anastasia are both board members of the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara and “No Kidding, Me Too!” They have been married for 26 years and have one daughter, Ashley. They live in Montecito.

He is currently the CEO of David Prenatt Financial and General Partner of Central Coast Hotel Properties, LLC. Prenatt played professional basketball in Europe before beginning his banking career with Union Bank in 1985, and worked for several commercial banks for almost 15 years, including Security Pacific National Bank , Bank One Ohio Corporation and City Commerce Bank in Santa Barbara, where he served as Senior Vice President.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >