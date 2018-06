Mental Health Association Announces New Board President

The Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the new president of its Board of Directors, David Prenatt.

He is currently the CEO of David Prenatt Financial and General Partner of Central Coast Hotel Properties, LLC. Prenatt played professional basketball in Europe before beginning his banking career with Union Bank in 1985, and worked for several commercial banks for almost 15 years, including Security Pacific National Bank, Bank One Ohio Corporation and City Commerce Bank in Santa Barbara, where he served as Senior Vice President.

Prenatt holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Pepperdine University, where he attended on a basketball scholarship. He and his wife Maria Anastasia are both board members of the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara and “No Kidding, Me Too!” They have been married for 26 years and have one daughter, Ashley. They live in Montecito.

The Mental Health Association a private, non-profit organization providing support, housing and advocacy to adults and families affected by severe mental illness.

Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.