Friday, April 20 , 2018, 3:01 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Arrested in Fatal Motorcycle-Racing Crash on Foothill Road

Francisco 'Alex' Rodriguez, 23, is accused of manslaughter and other charges in Saturday's death of Raul Ibarra of Santa Barbara

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 4, 2013 | 9:18 p.m.

Santa Barbara police have released the name of a man killed Saturday in a motorcycle racing incident on Foothill Road and say they’ve made an arrest in the case.

Francisco “Alex” Rodriguez
Francisco “Alex” Rodriguez

Three men were reported speeding on motorcycles near the 2300 block of Foothill Road when two collided with an oncoming SUV just after 1 p.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Mike McGrew.

As a result of the collision, Raul Ibarra, 24, was killed, and Jonathan Leon, also 24, was seriously injured. Both men are from Santa Barbara. McGrew said that a third driver, suspect Francisco “Alex” Rodriguez, 23, returned to the scene but left before emergency personnel arrived. 

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into his custody around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after a short foot chase near his home on Lou Dillon Lane.

Rodriguez faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, felony hit-and-run, engaging in a speed contest causing injury and improper license. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

Prior to Saturday’s crash, McGrew said a family had been driving an SUV westbound on Foothill, when they saw one motorcyclist “go by at a high rate of speed.”

As they rounded a corner, they saw two more motorcyclists advancing down the road, and that Ibarra had been in the SUV’s lane. The vehicle collided with Ibarra and his motorcycle, and Leon also went down in the collision.

Leon and Ibarra were transported to the hospital, where Ibarra died Saturday night and Leon remains with serious injuries.

McGrew said one female passenger in the SUV was treated and released for a wrist injury.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 