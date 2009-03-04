Montecito Attorney John Ambrecht Named to Worth Top 100 List

Ambrecht has lived and worked in Montecito since 1980. He lectures locally and nationally about the legal, psychological and emotional issues of estate, trust, family business and wealth succession planning. He has co-authored several articles and recently completed his first book with two other co-authors, For Love & Money: Protecting Family & Wealth in Estate and Succession Planning — A New Approach Blending Law and Psychology. The book aims to improve the succession-planning process to help families retain more of their assets through the generations.
While most of Ambrecht’s clients are in the tri-counties, his extensive, specialized experience in on-shore and off-shore asset protection, resolving tax controversy matters, and integrating sophisticated estate and tax planning with intergenerational family dynamics has attracted high-net worth clients from around the world. He is a member of two exclusive legal organizations, the American Council of Trust & Estate Council and the California Trust & Estate Counsellors.
Click here for more information on Ambrecht & Associates, 1224 Coast Village Circle, Suite 32, or call 805.965.1329.
