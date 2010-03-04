Dos Pueblos Graduate Wins Film Festival Award
Much of The Lone Star Cowboy by Alexander Georgakis was shot in Santa Barbara
By Peter Georgakis | March 4, 2010 | 3:12 p.m.
Local filmmaker and 2003 Dos Pueblos High School graduate Alexander Georgakis recently received the Seven Summits Award at the 2010 Mountain Film Festival’s Short Film Competition in Mammoth for his film The Lone Star Cowboy.
Much of the film was shot in Santa Barbara, including the Circle Bar B Ranch.
The Lone Star Cowboy will screen at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival at 9 p.m. March 15 at the Downtown Centre Cinemas, 888 Marsh St. in San Luis Obispo.
