Dos Pueblos Graduate Wins Film Festival Award

The Lone Star Cowboy will screen at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival at 9 p.m. March 15 at the Downtown Centre Cinemas, 888 Marsh St. in San Luis Obispo.

Local filmmaker and 2003 Dos Pueblos High School graduate Alexander Georgakis recently received the Seven Summits Award at the 2010 Mountain Film Festival’s Short Film Competition in Mammoth for his film The Lone Star Cowboy .

