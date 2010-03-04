Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 11:56 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Strickland Receives High Marks for Pro-Small Business Voting Record

The National Federation of Independent Business gives the state senator a 100 percent rating

By Matt Guthrie | March 4, 2010 | 5:23 p.m.

The National Federation of Independent Business has given state Sen. Tony Strickland a 100 percent rating on issues affecting small businesses in California.

The rating is a reflection of Strickland’s voting record during the 2009 legislative session.

“Small businesses are the backbone of California’s economy, and I am honored to receive this high rating from NFIB,” Strickland said. “With local businesses struggling to keep people employed and remain solvent, my voting record reflects both an effort to advance business-friendly laws as well as stand against burdensome, regulatory policies that are suffocating small businesses.”

The NFIB was founded in 1943 to promote and protect the interests of small and independent businesses in America. Its efforts in California have included a study on the impacts of regulations in the state. Compliance with California regulations cost each small business $134,122.48, and this figure doesn’t include indirect costs such as lost wages and revenues. This study also found an average loss of one job per small business.

“With many Californians being employed by a small business, we cannot continue to throw sand in the gears of the engine that runs our economy,” Strickland said. “Job creation and restoring our economy should be California’s first, second and third priority. Removing bureaucratic barriers to growing our economy is essential to solving our financial crisis and putting Californians back to work. I remain committed to helping small businesses thrive in California.”

In his continued effort to address the concerns of businesses, Strickland, along with other area legislators, will hear testimony from local employers at a Legislative Business Forum in his district on Friday. For more information, call 805.306.8886.

— Matt Guthrie is a communications director for Sen. Tony Strickland, who represents California Senate District 19.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 