Boys’ Tennis: DP Finds Strength in Doubles But Loses 8-10

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team “left it on the court” Friday at Arroyo Grande under spring-like conditions. The Chargers fell 8-10 and are now 1-1.

They played without two starters, Jared Madison and Richard Cheng. One was prepping for a weekend tournament, and the other a Mock Trial competition. Nonetheless, the team again played with a lot of heart and grinded. Added to that, many were fatigued from academic commitments, as some of them will soon head to a robotics competition.

Our strength rested in the doubles today, and I witnessed many close sets, two of which went over an hour — Eric Katz and Sean Simpson’s set (5-7) against the experienced “giants,” Evan Lange and Danny Williams, and Peter Shao and Mason Casady’s set (7-6) against Jason Dong and Tyler Beels. We snagged five sets in doubles, thanks to the efforts of Jake Roberts and Caleb Franzen, Katz and Simpson, and Casady and Shao.

In singles, the Eagles outmatched us with Eli Whittle (No. 57, B16s) and Sean Hollister (No. 112, B16s), and we earned only three sets. Nonetheless, our singles’ players battled for every point and threw in a lot of variety of shots. Like in our previous match, we were again tied after two rounds.

I was impressed by the support that the players had for each other at this match. Way to go, Chargers! Dos Pueblos will host San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Alex Yang 1-2

Matt Long 1-1

Sean Handley 1-2

Greg Steigerwald 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Eric Katz/Sean Simpson 2-1

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 2-1

Peter Shao/Mason Casady 1-2

Arroyo Grande Singles

Eli Whittle 3-0

Sean Hollister 3-0

Kenji McKinstry 0-2

Sage Lysobey 0-1

Arroyo Grande Doubles

Jordan Hayashi/Dominic Wefald 1-2

Jason Dong/Tyler Beels 0-3

Evan Lange/Danny Williams 3-0

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.