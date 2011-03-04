Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Youth Symphony to Salute Early Spring

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, conducted by its popular music director, Andy Radford, will offer its spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido.

The featured player at this concert will be Kassra Rafiee, a senior at Foothill High School in Ventura , who will play the solo part in the First Movement (allegro ma non troppo) of the Concerto in F-Major for Bassoon and Orchestra, Opus 75 by Carl Maria von Weber.

The rest of the program will consist of the Academic Festival Overture (Akademische Festouvertüre), Opus 80 by Johannes Brahms; the Sinfonia No. 4 in G-Major “Alla rustica” by Antonio Vivaldi and Movements I, II, and V of the Symphony No. 3 in D-Major, Opus 29, “Polish,” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

It’s impossible to overemphasize the beneficial effects of a large, friendly audience on budding young musicians in a situation like this. To be sure, most of them come equipped with loving, loyal relatives and friends who will applaud enthusiastically at any sound they manage to produce, but think how much more valuable the approval would be of a small contingent of (relatively) disinterested music lovers who just want to hear some good music played well enough to be appreciated for its own sake and not just for its intentions.

After all, these youngsters have to be able to do more than hold their instruments properly to get into this band; they have to demonstrate technical skill and musical insight in a fairly rigorous audition, and to show themselves capable of — and eager for — continuous improvement under instruction. If their music-making is still for the most part in the pre-professional stage, they are nevertheless offering a genuine musical experience to anyone who has ears to hear.

Tickets to the Youth Symphony concert are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, and free for preschool-age children. Tickets are available through the Lobero box office at 805.963.0761.

