Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Reported

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a possible mountain lion sighting Friday morning just off a trail on the Union Oil property east of Orcutt Community Park (Black Oak Drive area).

The sighting was received thirdhand and has not been confirmed, but there have been at least two similar sightings reported in the surrounding area within the past year.

The latest information has been forwarded to the California Department of Fish and Game.

The Sheriff’s Department had no further information regarding this incident, but reminds people to use caution in and around rural settings where wildlife may live.

