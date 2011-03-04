Santa Barbara Triplets to Receive Makeovers on ‘Rachael Ray’ Show

Providence Hall freshmen Dayne, Kelly and Lauren Bishop soon will return with individual looks

Identical triplets Dayna, Kelly and Lauren Bishop, freshmen at Providence Hall, have been selected to receive makeovers on the Rachael Ray television show. The show is scheduled for taping in New York City on Wednesday.

The goal of the makeovers is to give each girl an individual look. The triplets have authorized the makeover artists to cut, color or add extensions to their hair. Makeup and wardrobe changes also will be part of the package.

Dayna Bishop, 15, said she is excited to see if she looks different from Kelly and Lauren, but is “kind of scared,” since she has been trying to grow her curly dark hair longer for some time.

Born Sept. 27, 1995, the girls were Santa Barbara’s only triplets until the recent birth of a set of three boys, according to their mother, Suzon Bishop.

Providence Hall teachers are still learning how to identify each girl individually. The makeovers should help in that regard.

The producers of the Rachael Ray show most likely found the Bishop triplets through their participation with the Triplet Connection support organization.

Rachael Ray broadcasts at 9 a.m. weekdays on KKFX 11.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.