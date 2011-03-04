Tip-a-Cop Fundraisers in Goleta to Benefit Special Olympics

Local law enforcement officials will work for tips Monday at Holdren's Grill and March 15 at Petrini's

Join volunteer officers from the Santa Barbara Police Department, Santa Barbara County Probation, the Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office as they serve great meals during Tip-a-Cop fundraisers for Special Olympics Santa Barbara.

The volunteers will serve meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Holdren’s Grill in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace, and then from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at Petrini’s, also in the Camino Real Marketplace.

All tips will benefit Special Olympics Santa Barbara and help send athletes to the Summer Games on June 11-12.

For more than 20 years, South Coast law enforcement has conducted Tip-a-Cop fundraisers at area restaurants to support the mission of Special Olympics, a nonprofit organization providing year-round sports training and competition opportunities in 10 sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Special Olympics Santa Barbara serves 350 local athletes who improve physical fitness and self-esteem, and achieve and excel in sports training and competition in 10 sports.

Under the direction of Lt. Butch Arnoldi, South County Torch Run director, law enforcement from seven agencies raised $12,000 for the 2010 Torch Run, with a goal of $15,000 for 2011. Throughout the year, law enforcement officers participate in awards ceremonies, presenting medals to Special Olympics athletes, volunteer at events and are friends to local athletes.

“We are truly blessed in Santa Barbara County to have such outstanding programs with dedicated Special Olympics staff, athletes, parents and caregivers, and the support of many community-based organizations,” Arnoldi said.

Thanks to the generosity of the community and active law enforcement volunteers, there is no cost for children, teens or adults to participate in Special Olympics. Click here for more information or to volunteer as a coach or event planner, or call regional director Sara Spataro at 805.884.1516.

— Sara Spataro is regional director of Special Olympics Santa Barbara.