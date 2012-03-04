Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:48 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Dr. Wally Vandever to be Guest Speaker at Channel Islands YMCA’s Good Friday Breakfast

35th annual benefit for local YMCA programs is scheduled for April 6 at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort

By Hugh Davis for CBMC | March 4, 2012 | 8:07 p.m.

Dr. H. Wallace Vandever
The Channel Islands YMCA’s 35th Annual Good Friday Breakfast will feature Dr. H. Wallace Vandever as the keynote speaker April 6.

Plan on an inspirational morning of praise, music and community fellowship with “Dr. Wally,” as Vandever is known. He and his wife, Marilyn, moved to Montecito in 2000 and have been active in our community since. He serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of El Montecito Presbyterian Church, and as a board member of the Santa Barbara Symphony, The Granada Theater for the Performing Arts and the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital.

Vandever was an original staff member who developed the U.S. Naval Hospital in Naples, Italy, for NATO. He practiced medicine at the Mayo Clinic and is a former officer of the Mayo Clinic Alumni Association. Vandever also has earned many professional and community awards for his work and his volunteerism.

The Channel Islands YMCA’s 35th Annual Good Friday Breakfast is from 7 to 8:45 a.m. Friday, April 6, at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Tickets are $35 per person and may be purchased at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, or by calling 805.687.7720 x267.

Tables of eight may be sponsored for $250 to $1,000.

Click here for more information on the Channel Islands YMCA.

— Hugh Davis represents Tri-County CBMC (Christian Businessmen’s Connection).

