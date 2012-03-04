ParentClick’s Kids Expo Draws a Crowd to La Cumbre Plaza

Annual extravaganza attracts thousands of children and their parents, along with a plethora of resources on exhibit

More than 2,000 people streamed through La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara on Saturday for ParentClick.com’s Kids Expo.

Under a bright blue sky and with temperatures climbing into the 70s, 122 kid- and parent-friendly organizations set up shop to provide information and exhibits about schools, sports, camps and local nonprofit organizations.

Among the staged performances were presentations by Brazilian martial arts group Capoeira Sul da Bahia, magician Mark Collier, Crane Country Day School’s Vibes!, the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus, the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy, Sino West Performing Arts and 2011 Teen Star of the Year Bear Redell.

The Kids Expo was sponsored by ParentClick.com, the 10-year-old parents resource site founded by Rachael Steidl; Art Innovators; and Santa Barbara Montessori School.

A second Kids Expo will be held March 17 at Pacific View Mall, 3301 E. Main St. in Ventura.

