Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:47 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

ParentClick’s Kids Expo Draws a Crowd to La Cumbre Plaza

Annual extravaganza attracts thousands of children and their parents, along with a plethora of resources on exhibit

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | March 4, 2012 | 9:25 p.m.

More than 2,000 people streamed through La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara on Saturday for ParentClick.com’s Kids Expo.

Under a bright blue sky and with temperatures climbing into the 70s, 122 kid- and parent-friendly organizations set up shop to provide information and exhibits about schools, sports, camps and local nonprofit organizations.

Among the staged performances were presentations by Brazilian martial arts group Capoeira Sul da Bahia, magician Mark Collier, Crane Country Day School’s Vibes!, the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus, the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy, Sino West Performing Arts and 2011 Teen Star of the Year Bear Redell.

The Kids Expo was sponsored by ParentClick.com, the 10-year-old parents resource site founded by Rachael Steidl; Art Innovators; and Santa Barbara Montessori School.

A second Kids Expo will be held March 17 at Pacific View Mall, 3301 E. Main St. in Ventura.

Click here for a list of Kids Expo exhibitors.

» Click here for more information on ParentClick.com. Connect with ParentClick.com on Facebook. Follow ParentClick on Twitter: @ParentClick_SB.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 