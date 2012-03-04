Patty DeDominic Headlines SCORE Seminar Aimed at Growing Local, Small Businesses

Two-hour program offers small business owners a range of advice and perspective on how to succeed

A distinguished panel of local industry leaders will share some of the secrets of their success during a seminar geared to helping local small businesses get up, running and profitable.

The Small Business Administration and SCORE Santa Barbara, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and empowering small business owners, have joined forces to co-sponsor the March 22 workshop focused on increasing the sales volume of local small businesses with tools, techniques and secrets of the trade.

The two-hour seminar features four prominent speakers, as well as an opportunity for attendees to receive individualized counseling with a SCORE adviser.

“These seminars are extremely valuable to business owners, particularly in today’s challenging economic environment,” said SCORE chairman Gary Kravetz. “Whether they are just launching their business or have established a stable and growing enterprise, small business owners will gain insight, wisdom and proven strategy to improve their business’s potential.

“SCORE is invested in these organizations because we want to see them succeed.”

In fact, SCORE is so certain that participants will value the seminar that they’ve offered to refund the $30 ticket price to any dissatisfied participant.

Entrepreneur, strategic adviser and business consultant Patty DeDominic will serve as keynote speaker. DeDominic is a seasoned entrepreneur with extensive experience in human resources, organizational development and decades of board member experience at the National Association of Women Business Owners, the Jane Goodall Institute and Direct Relief International.

DeDominic has staffed major hospitals and medical systems, and built and sold PDQ Careers and CT Engineering to what later became a $1 billion corporation. Widely praised for her business acumen, DeDominic was named 2006 CEO of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Entrepreneur of the Year by the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. DeDominic has also written several business books, and currently runs her own consulting agency, Santa Barbara-based DeDominic & Associates.

Other speakers include Shelley Goldman, an entrepreneur and SCORE counselor with more than 40 years of business experience. Goldman founded five companies, including Travelers Bus Services/A-1 Coach Tours and American Adventure Tours. He was also a national sales manager of Chemtrust Industries and Southern California regional sales manager of Entertainment Publications.

Local business executive Paul Weiss will discuss retail marketing, his area of expertise for more than 40 years. Weiss most recently served as owner and CEO of [email protected], a nationwide men’s clothing business.

John Richardson will talk about the opportunities and challenges of Internet marketing, an industry he knows well having dedicated more than 30 years to providing information technology/e-Business management expertise to Fortune 250 and startup firms. Richardson currently serves as chief operations officer for Ameravant, a Santa Barbara-based Web site product company. He is an e-commerce SCORE counselor.

The SBA/SCORE seminar is open to any small business owner. The seminar takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St. Tickets are $30 if purchased in advance, or $40 at the door. Click here to register online, or call 805.563.0084.

SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a resource partner with the Small Business Administration, and has been mentoring small business owners for more than four decades. Founded in 1964, SCORE is headquartered in Herndon, Va., and has 364 chapters throughout the United States and its territories, with more than 13,000 volunteers nationwide.

The local SCORE chapter provides professional guidance and information to small businesses throughout Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Maria, Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley. The organization is equipped with 30 mentors who share their experience and knowledge through confidential counseling, seminars, workshops and publications to those seeking information on how to establish or expand a small business. All counseling provided by SCORE is free. With a national network of SCORE counselors, access to cyber mentors is also available, ensuring expert advice in any given field. Santa Barbara SCORE has helped small business leaders excel in a broad spectrum of industries, including retail, fine arts, restaurants, manufacturing, recreation and landscape.

Click here for more information about SCORE Santa Barbara.

— Ann Pieramici represents SCORE Santa Barbara.