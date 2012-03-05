San Marcos High’s Rachel La Commare Named 2012 Santa Barbara Teen Star

Rachel La Commare, a 17-year-old San Marcos High School senior, was crowned the winner of the 2012 Santa Barbara Teen Star competition on Saturday night at The Granada.
La Commare was one of 10 finalists selected from area auditions held in early February. The finalists, chosen from grades eight to 12, represented seven local middle and high schools. Proceeds from Teen Star programs benefit school music programs in Santa Barbara County.
The other 2012 finalists were Jenna Garcia and Xeni Tziouvaras of Dos Pueblos High, Jason Hahs of San Marcos High, Morgan Laughlin of Santa Ynez Valley Union High, Naomi Reyes Hernandez of Pioneer Valley High in Santa Maria, Gabriel Reali and David Schaeman of Santa Barbara High, Christian Schmidt of Righetti High in Santa Maria and Megan Wilson of Marymount of Santa Barbara.
The 2012 Teen Star Competition was sponsored by Deckers Outdoors Corp., Mentor and California Streamin’.
