‘An Evening with the Stars’ Celebrates 100 Years of The Howard School

The oldest private school in the Santa Barbara area, The Howard School in Carpinteria, recently hosted an elegant evening bash at Montecito Country Club. The red-carpet event was not just a fundraiser for the school but the official kick-off of its centennial celebration.

The event was overflowing with supporters, including Carpinterian and Cleveland Browns linebacker Chris Gocong and his wife, Mandy. Among the many alumni in attendance was a delighted Anne Howard Barnes, a 1940 alumna and descendent of The Howard School founder, Hannah Howard, in 1912.

“Here tonight we have guests who have supported the school in the past and the present,” Barnes said. “I am learning so much about the rich history of our school through teachers’ and students’ stories.

“Tonight kicks off the beginning of the 100th year, and that’s a testament to the quality of the institution.”

The success of the fundraiser was due in large part to the support of Montecito Country Club executive chef Michael Blackwell and his wife, event planner Jackie Blackwell. Countless hours of time and talent were also given by event co-chairwomen and parent superstars Beth Bailey, Ida Kane, Stephanie Novak and Sharon Reed.

The school also would like to recognize the businesses in the community that have generously supported The Howard School through the years.

One of the many highlights of the evening was a video and photo presentation documenting the school’s long history.

According to Sharmin and Pablo Manzarek, the parents partially credited for donating their talents and producing the priceless video, “Our hope is to preserve these stories and photos for the future generations of our school.”

For more than 80 years, the school was located on San Ysidro Road in Montecito before moving to its current location at 5315 Foothill Road in Carpinteria.

— Carla Mager is the marketing director for The Howard School.