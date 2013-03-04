Dance the Night Away at March’s 1st Thursday

Visit downtown Santa Barbara for 1st Thursday, an evening filled with free art, culture, music and fun. The March 7 event will include more than 35 cultural art venues eager to show off new exhibits, artist receptions, demonstrations and live music.

Put on your dancing shoes and enjoy the March edition of 1st Thursday.

Begin your evening at the Channing Peake Gallery for a special presentation at 6 p.m. for the 2012 AIA Santa Barbara Design Awards alongside an exhibit of the Santa Barbara Airport terminal. Dance on over to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art to view three exhibits in addition to a trunk show by artist Lucy Harvey, who entwines jewelry, pottery shards and glass with freshly cut and polished gems to create sculptures that fuel the imagination in the Museum Store.

Also swing by the Family Resource Center to participate in an activity for the whole family from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Hop on over to Santa Barbara Arts to view the work and to meet internationally-known local artist, Brian Andreas best known for his StoryPeople stories.

Follow the beat to Michael Stars for a special Les Bohemian Jewelry Trunk Show benefiting the Community Action Fund for Women in Africa with live music by Ishmael Amin. Continue your evening at Casa De la Guerra and celebrate the 300th anniversary of the birth of Fray Junipero Serra with a traveling exhibition Junipero Serra in Mexico.

Make your way to the City Hall Gallery for an exhibit that celebrates a time of great personal creativity for Herbert Bayer, the most celebrated international artists to live in Santa Barbara and the creator of the Chromatic Gate. Stop by at 6 p.m. for the special presentation.

Head upstairs to see the Art in the Mayor’s Office for the eighth in a series of rotating exhibitions by regional artists. The mayor’s office will be open from 5 to 6 p.m. for public viewing. Couch will be featuring local oil painter Tana Sommer in her exhibit Color Ruble which represents large format abstract paintings.

While 1st Thursday offers extraordinary exhibits and paintings indoors, be sure to check out the demonstrations, performance art and live music outdoors. Join Kat Devlin at the corner of State and Anapamu streets for a lively performance sure to get you on your feet. Devlin is a local favorite who has created a country-hipster sound attracting the attention of listeners near and far.

Follow the tempo to Marshall’s Patio for an encore performance of Panzumo. Panzumo is a full spectrum entertainment company that includes West African Drum and Dance, Bollywood, Djun Djun Mamas, Kododun (Taiko) drumming and more. This is a show you will not want to miss!

Keep the dance alive as you carry on to the Paseo Nuevo Center Court for a live dance performance by the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance from 5 to 7 p.m. with a variety of dance styles for all to enjoy.

All of these attractions and many more are free during 1st Thursday on March 7. With more than 35 stops on this month’s 1st Thursday map, there is sure to be something for everyone. Click here for more information and a complete listing of the specific programming offered at each gallery as well as all public performances and interactive exhibits.

— Kim Mercado is the marketing and event coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.